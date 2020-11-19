Non-BJP DDC Poll Candidates Not Allowed to Campaign: Omar, Mufti  

National Conference leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, 18 November, claimed that non-Bharatiya Janata Party candidates are being stopped from campaigning for District Development Council (DDC) polls on security grounds.

Abdullah alleged that stopping non-BJP candidates from campaigning, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is going out of its way to help the BJP.

“If the security situation isn’t conducive to campaigning what was the need to announce elections?” Abdullah had tweeted.