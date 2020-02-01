Nagrota Encounter: How Terrorists Are Upping Their Game in Kashmir

The Quint has learned from highly-placed official sources that the seizure also includes steel core ammunition that would pass through level-3 protection of the bulletproof vehicles currently used by the top category politicians, Police officers and the government functionaries including Lieutenant Governor and his advisors.

“Previously the ammunition that could pierce our BP vests had been recovered after a fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp at Awantipora in January 2018. It’s for the first time that the ammunition to pierce our BP vehicles has been seized”, said an official. He disclosed that this group of militants had also delivered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) for the purpose of causing a possible fidayeen attack around Nagrota—headquarters of Army’s 16 Corps.