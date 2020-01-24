2G Mobile Internet to Be Restored in J&K From Saturday: Govt Order
Jammu and Kashmir has been under an Internet shutdown while Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated by the Central government.
2G Mobile Internet to Be Restored in J&K From Saturday: Govt Order

The government is planning to restore 2G mobile internet services in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, 25 January, according to a notification by the union territory’s home department.

Data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards. However, access shall be limited to the 301 ‘whitelisted’ sites.

Social media applications will continue to remain out of bounds for the Valley's residents, the notification said.

The restoration of the 2G internet facility on mobile phones will continue till 31 January after which it would be reviewed further.

A copy of the government notification:

(Source: @AdityaRajKaul/Twitter)
(Source: @AdityaRajKaul/Twitter)

Internet and mobile connectivity in the region were restricted from 5 August last year after the centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories: Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

