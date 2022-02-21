Nagaur Rape & Murder: Victim's Body Forcibly Moved in Middle of Night, Says Kin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been protesting against the Congress-led government in Rajasthan over the incident, alleging the involvement of "politically influential people."

The victim's family had reportedly said on Saturday that a local Congress worker of Nagaur district, Aaydan Ram Dara, was involved in the incident.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Moorty Joshi, meanwhile, was reported as saying that they had to deploy massive force to move the body due to the rising tensions.

Joshi added that they moved her body from Jaipur as part of "general procedure."

According to The Indian Express, he added, "When families refuse to take a body, it is transferred from Jaipur to the mortuary of the district concerned."