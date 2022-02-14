On Hijab Row, Rape Culture, Misogyny: When Supriya Sule Schooled a BJP MLA
'Can't call him a gentleman,' Sule came down heavily on Renukacharya's statement linking rapes to women's clothing.
"BJP has a problem with hijab. They have a problem with other clothing too. They'll indulge in moral policing and thought policing too..."
NCP MP Supriya Sule came down heavily on M Panchaksarya Renukacharya's recent statement linking increase in rape cases to women's clothings. Sule called his statements shameful and accused the BJP of moral and thought policing.
Recently, amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, BJP MLA and political secretary to the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Renucharya said that some clothes worn by women tend to 'excite men', as he tried to make his case for girl students in colleges to either wear school uniform or clothes that fully cover their body.
'Can't Call Him a Gentleman'
Participating in the debate on Union Budget 2022, Sule started by seeking the Chair’s permission to deviate from the subject. She then brought to the notice of the House, the statement made by Renukacharya. Sule urged all members of the Parliament to unanimously condemn the statements.
There is a gentleman. Can't call him a gentleman... An MLA of BJP from Karnataka has said, rapes are increasing because of women's clothing. Whoever this MLA is, this must be condemned. There are wives and daughters in every household. We must not tolerate this. Unanimously, this house must condemn if any man is saying that we women get raped because of their clothing. This is shameful. This is condemnable.Supriya Sule, NCP MP
'Urge Finance Minister to Intervene'
Raising the issue in the presence of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected from Karnataka, Sule asked Sitharaman for justice and urged her to intervene. She also used this opportunity to appreciate Sitharaman too.
We have daughters we are very proud of. Look at the example of our finance minister. She wore a beautiful Sambhalpuri saree on the day she gave the budget. How dignified she looked in that saree. It was a beautiful handloom saree from Odisha. We all take pride in our Indian clothing. How does it matter? We don't judge each other. But if any man is going to demean women in this country, we must all, in one voice, all the members, must say no to this.Supriya Sule, NCP MP
