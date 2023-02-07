Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday Morning Result Out; Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result was declared today, 7 February 2023. Participants of the Dear Teesta lottery draw are requested to visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com and check the list of winning numbers for today.

Lucky winners will get prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department after submitting their lottery tickets and other documents.

Anybody can check the lottery result for Tuesday by browsing through the official website of the lottery department.

According to the latest official details, the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result is released at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. The prize money details and rules of the weekly lottery draws are also stated on the official website for interested people to stay updated. You can take part in the draws by buying the tickets.