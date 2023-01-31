ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Out for 31 January 2023

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Today: The first prize of the draw on 31 January is 1 crore.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad released the Dear Teesta Morning Result at 1 pm today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. People who participated in the lottery Sambad are requested to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds weekly lotteries and lucky winners win the prize money that they can claim after the release of the result. The results of the morning weekly draws are released at 1 pm daily on the official website of the department.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result on Tuesday, 31 January is available in a PDF format and can be downloaded easily. All participants should keep an eye on the website for the lottery draw result and any further updates.

The rules of the lottery draws are stated on the official website. One must know all the rules before participating in the weekly lottery sambad draws.

The Dear Teesta morning lottery result is released every Tuesday. You must download the lottery result PDF for your reference if you are participating in the draws conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Teesta Tuesday Prize Money List

Here is the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning prize money list for 31 January 2023:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Lucky winners can bag a consulate prize amount of Rs 1,000 by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Stay tuned to know more about the Nagaland State weekly lottery draws.

How To Download Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Result?

  • Visit the official website of the State department at nagalandlotteries.com

  • Click on the section that reads "Today's Result"

  • The "1 PM" lottery result link will be activated on the page

  • You have to click on that to view the result

  • The lottery sambad morning result PDF will be downloaded on your device

  • Check the list of lottery numbers on the result carefully

