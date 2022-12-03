Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released; Know the Rules
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: The result for the Dear Kosai Morning draw is declared at 1 pm on Saturday.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning result is released today, on Saturday, 3 December 2022 on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The morning lottery sambad results are declared at 1 pm daily by the department. Participants must check the list of winning numbers carefully and download the Dear Kosai Morning lottery result from nagalandlotteries.com. The process to download the result is extremely simple. You can download the list of winning numbers without participating in the draws.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning draw participants were eagerly waiting for the result to release. The lottery sambad result is finally released on Saturday, 3 December, at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Winners who have secured the first position will receive a huge prize amount from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
To claim the prize money, one has to follow all the rules and submit the correct documents to the State Lottery Department. Everyone should remember the lottery sambad Dear Kosai Morning result is released every Saturday.
You can take a look at the lottery rules before participating in the draws conducted by the State Lottery Department of Nagaland. It is also important to take note of the complete prize money list. The price of the Nagaland lottery tickets is Rs 6 only.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Draw On 3 December: Prize Money List
Here is the Nagaland Dear Kosai Morning draw prize money structure for Saturday that people should know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Consolation Prize: Rs 9000
The winners of the lottery draw are requested to submit their lottery tickets, Government ID proof, and other documents to the department. After verifying the details, winners will receive their prize money.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Steps To Check Dear Kosai Morning Winning Numbers
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Nagaland Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Kosai Morning draw:
Go to the official website of the department - nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states "Today's Result".
Now, you will find an option that says "1 PM" on the result page.
Under "1 PM" click on the active link named PDF.
The Dear Kosai Morning Result PDF will be downloaded to your computer.
You can check the list of winning numbers whenever you want as the PDF is saved on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.