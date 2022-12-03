Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released; Know the Rules

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning result is released today, on Saturday, 3 December 2022 on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The morning lottery sambad results are declared at 1 pm daily by the department. Participants must check the list of winning numbers carefully and download the Dear Kosai Morning lottery result from nagalandlotteries.com. The process to download the result is extremely simple. You can download the list of winning numbers without participating in the draws.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning draw participants were eagerly waiting for the result to release. The lottery sambad result is finally released on Saturday, 3 December, at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Winners who have secured the first position will receive a huge prize amount from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.