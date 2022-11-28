Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result Released; Check Prize
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result: The result of the Nagaland State Lotteries is out at 1 pm.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Ganga Morning draw, which was held today, Monday, 28 November 2022, has been declared at 1 pm. Participants of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ganga Morning draw can go through the winning numbers now. They are requested to verify the numbers with their lottery ticket to see if they have won any prize amount. The Director Nagaland State Lotteries has officially issued the list of winners of the lottery draw.
It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Ganga Morning draw is available on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery result has been released at 1 pm so the participants can download the complete result PDF now. They will find the active lottery sambad link on the aforementioned website.
According to the official details announced by the Nagaland State Lotteries, the winning number of the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning draw is 96G 22995. The first prize winner receives a huge amount from the lottery department.
To claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lotteries department, one has to go through the details mentioned on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The results of the morning lottery sambad are declared sharp at 1 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Draw, 28 November: Prize Money List
Take a look at the complete prize money list of Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning draw on 28 November:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
All the other details about the prize money are available on the official website for interested participants.
Nagaland State Lottery: How To Claim Prize Money and Check Result
The winners of Nagaland State Lottery Sambad have to produce their winning lottery tickets along with a copy of the claim forms to receive the prize money. They have to submit a government-recognised photo ID and passport-size photograph to win the prize.
One can contact the Nagaland State Lotteries in case of any problems or queries. The results of the lottery draws are updated on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com for participants who want to check online.
The lottery sambad results can also be checked on the YouTube channels such as Nagaland Lotteries, Nagaland Dear Lottery, and Nagaland Lottery Live Draw.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.