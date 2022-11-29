Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Directorate of Nagaland Lottery Sambad has officially declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022. Participants of the lottery draw can check the result PDF on the official website. The website that one should visit to check the lottery sambad Dear Teesta result is nagalandlotteries.com. It contains all the latest updates on the lottery draws that are conducted daily. One must know the details if one wants to participate in the lotteries.

