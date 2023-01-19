Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 19 January 2023
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Download Dear Padma morning Thursday result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is released every Thursday thus the result for 19 January 2023 is also out. People who participate in the lottery draw must go through the list of winners carefully. The Dear Padma morning lottery sambad draw result is available on the official website, nagalandlotteries.com. Participants can go through the latest announcements on the website to know all the details about the Dear Padma draw.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result today, on 19 January, is available in a PDF format and it will be downloaded automatically on your device when you click the link. The prize money for Dear Padma Thursday morning lottery draw is huge; lucky winners can take that home after submitting their tickets to the department
The Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning results are released every Thursday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at 1 pm.
You will get to know in detail about the Nagaland State lottery draws by visiting the official website of the department, nagalandlotteries.com. The department updates all the rules and announcements on the site.
Prize Money List for Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning Draw 19 January
Here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning Thursday draw prize money details that you must know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You should take note of the prize money list if you are participating in the draw or are interested to participate in the future.
Steps to Download Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning Result
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning result on Thursday, 19 January 2023:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the "1 PM" link under 'Today's Result'.
The result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device.
Check the list of winners mentioned on the PDF carefully.
You can take a printout of the Dear Padma lottery result PDF if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.