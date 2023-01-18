Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday Morning Result Out for 18 January
Nagaland State Lottery Morning Result: You can download the Dear Torsa result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw result has been released today, on 18 January 2023, at 1 PM.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department uploads the result and activates the result link on their official website, nagalandlotteries.com. People who participate in the weekly lucky draw can download the result.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result for today can be downloaded in a PDF format from the official website. You must go to the website to know more about the weekly lottery draws, conducted by the State Lottery Department.
Anybody can take part in the weekly lottery draws if they purchase the tickets. It is important to keep a close eye on the result declaration date so that one can go through the list of winners on time.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Prize Money List
Here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa morning draw prize money list for today, Wednesday, 18 January 2023
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
How to Download the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Morning Result?
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State lottery, Dear Torsa morning result today, on Wednesday:
Visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the "1 PM" result link activated on the website.
The lottery sambad result PDF will be downloaded to your device.
You can have a look at the winners for today and verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.
You can take a printout of the Dear Torsa morning result in PDF for future use.
