Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result Out – Details
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning has been declared. Important details here.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result has been released for today, Thursday, 22 December 2022, at 1 pm. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw will be able to download the PDF result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website so that the participants can get access to the full PDF results with details like the winner's names and lottery ticket numbers.
We have brought together the details and steps to check and download the result for Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday for 22 December 2022.
This is the 108th Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning draw for Thursday, 22 December 2022. Winners will have to submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the authorities within the specified time to get the prize money.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning Result Declared for 22 December 2022: Prize Money Details
Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning for Thursday, 22 December 2022.
First prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 450
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Cons prize: Rs 1,000
How to Check Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning Result Today, 22 December 2022
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on today's result section.
Click on the direct result link that reads, "22/12/2022, 1 PM PDF".
The Dear Padma Morning Result will be downloaded on your computer.
You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning numbers.
You can save, download, and print a copy for future reference.
