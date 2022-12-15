Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result Out – Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Out: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result has been declared for today, Thursday, 15 December 2022, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw will now be able to download the PDF result from the official website – nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website for the interested participants, including the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

[nagalandlotteries.com/?morn=pdf]