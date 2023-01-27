Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; First Prize Here
Nagaland Dear Hooghly Lottery Sambad Result Today: You can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has formally released the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result today at 1 pm, on 27 January 2023. The result PDF is available on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com for participants to check and download. You will be able to download the result PDF the moment you click on the active link. Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully to see if you are among the winners for today.
All participants should note that the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result is finally declared today, 27 January. One must download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com and check the list of winners carefully. Few lucky lottery draw winners can claim massive prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department. It is important to stay alert and know the winners for today.
The results of the Dear Hooghly morning draws are released every Friday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The result PDF is released at a particular time and participants should know these details.
All interested people who are planning to participate in the draws must read the rules set by the department. Everyone should follow the rules of the lottery draws if they want to win huge prize money.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Draw: Prize Money List
For those who do not know, here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning draw prize money details:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You should note the prize money amount if you are participating in the draw today. Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money on the PDF carefully.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly PDF: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly result PDF on Friday:
Go to the site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly 1 pm result link on the homepage.
The result PDF will be downloaded on your device when you click on the link.
Check the numbers below each prize money on the PDF and verify with the number on your lottery ticket.
Contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department for the prize money if you are a winner.
