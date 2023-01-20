Nagaland State Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out for 20 January 2023
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Download Dear Hooghly Morning result from nagalandlotteries.com on 20 January.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the result for the weekly draws every day. Today, the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result for 20 January 2023. Interested participants who bought the lottery tickets for today can check the official website at nagalandlotteries.com and go through the list of winning numbers carefully. The lottery result is released in PDF format and you can download the PDF after the result has been declared. You must note that the lottery result is released at 1 PM by the department.
To know more about the lottery result PDF, you must go through the details on the official website and keep an eye on the latest updates.
All participants should note that the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning result is released every Friday at 1 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
A few lucky winners get an opportunity to take back huge prize amounts that are distributed by the lottery department. The winning participants have to submit the tickets and other documents on time to claim the prize money.
Prize List for Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Friday Morning Draw
Let's take a look at the Nagaland lottery, Dear Hooghly, Friday morning draw prize money details for today, 20 January 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Anybody can take part in the draw by buying lottery tickets that are priced at Rs 6 for everyone.
How to Check Nagaland State Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result?
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Hooghly morning result today, on 20 January 2023:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states "1 PM" result on the website.
The lottery sambad result PDF will be downloaded on your device automatically.
Open the PDF to view the list of winners for Friday.
Check the ticket numbers on the list to see if you are a winner.
Winners can claim the prize money from the department.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.