30 Indian Army Soldiers Named in Charge Sheet on Botched Security Op in Nagaland
As many as 14 civilians were killed by the Indian army in Nagaland's Oting village in December 2021.
Thirty personnel of Indian Army's special forces, including a Major, have been named in a Nagaland Police charge sheet over the botched operation that killed 14 civilians in Nagaland's Mon district in December last year.
"Probe revealed that the ops team of 21 Para Special Forces hadn't followed standard operation procedures (SoPs) and rules of engagement. Their disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers," ANI quoted Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer as saying.
The DGP added that the police had registered 5 cases in this matter, and further investigation was underway.
The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the matter reportedly submitted the charge sheet to court.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from ANI.)
