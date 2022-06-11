30 Indian Army Soldiers Named in Charge Sheet on Botched Security Op in Nagaland

"Probe revealed that the ops team of 21 Para Special Forces hadn't followed standard operation procedures (SoPs) and rules of engagement. Their disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers," ANI quoted Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer as saying.

The DGP added that the police had registered 5 cases in this matter, and further investigation was underway.

The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the matter reportedly submitted the charge sheet to court.

(With inputs from ANI.)