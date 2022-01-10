Nagaland: Citizens Organise 75 Km Walkathon Against AFSPA

While there were concerns regarding the march due to restrictions imposed by the state from 10 January in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the march designated as “Walkathon” was granted security clearance with certain conditions.

As per the conditions, the organisers must maintain public peace and tranquility during the walk and must not affect the free flow of traffic.

The order also stated that all participants must be fully vaccinated and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for prospective participants were also conducted on Dimapur District Hospital on Sunday, 9 January.