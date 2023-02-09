Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Result Declared: Check Details and Prize List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: You can download Dear Padma result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com on 9 February.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is declared today, 9 February 2023. You can download the result PDF from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and rewards the winners with prize amounts. The results of the morning draws are released at 1 pm daily on the website. People who take part in the draws must stay alert and go through the details of the result carefully. They should stay updated.
Participants of the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning draw today can download the PDF now. They have to go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com to download the result PDF. Only a few lucky winners can claim the prize money from the department after submitting their documents. The first prize winners receive the highest amount from the department.
To claim the prize money from the department, you have to submit proof stating that you are one of the lottery winners for Thursday. You also have to submit personal documents such as Government ID proof, passport-size photograph, etc, to the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
It is important to note that the results of the Dear Padma lottery draws are declared every Thursday morning for interested participants.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Padma Prize Money Today
Here is the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma morning draw prize money list for Thursday, 9 February 2023, that you should note if you are a participant:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Take note of the prize money details and check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Result Today: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to check and download the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma Thursday morning result:
Visit the official website of the Nagaland Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the link that states 1 PM result on the homepage to download the Dear Padma result.
The result PDF will be downloaded on your computer the moment you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money to see if you are one of the lucky winners.
You can take a printout of the lottery result PDF if you want.
