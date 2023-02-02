Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 2 February 2023

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result has been released for today, Thursday, 2 February 2023, at 1 pm. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw will be able to download the PDF result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website so that the participants can get access to the full PDF results with details like the winner's names and lottery ticket numbers.

We have brought together the details and steps to check and download the result for Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday for 2 February 2023.