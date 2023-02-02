Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Out for 2 February 2023
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Download Dear Padma morning Thursday result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning result has been released for today, Thursday, 2 February 2023, at 1 pm. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw will be able to download the PDF result from the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website so that the participants can get access to the full PDF results with details like the winner's names and lottery ticket numbers.
We have brought together the details and steps to check and download the result for Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday for 2 February 2023.
The Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning results are released every Thursday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at 1 pm.
Winners will have to submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the authorities within the specified time to get the prize money.
Prize Money List for Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning Draw 2 February 2023
Here is the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning Thursday draw prize money details that you must know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You should take note of the prize money list if you are participating in the draw or are interested to participate in the future.
How to Download Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning Result?
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning result on Thursday, 2 February 2023:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the "1 PM" link under 'Today's Result'.
The result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device.
Check the list of winners mentioned on the PDF carefully.
You can take a printout of the Dear Padma lottery result PDF if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.