Nagaland Killings: Accused Can't be Eyewitnesses, Says Citizen Forum After Probe

The inquiry team headed by a senior rank officer – a Major General – inspected the site to understand the circumstances that led to the incident, the army said in a statement.

On 4 December, a vehicle carrying eight coal miners in Nagaland’s Oting village was ambushed by the Army’s elite 21 Para Special Forces, who were engaged in a counter-insurgency mission. Six people were gunned down. Their deaths were later regretted as a case of 'mistaken identity' by the army.