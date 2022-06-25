The Wall Dividing Post-Violence Khargone – Delaying Normalcy or Ensuring Peace?

Less than 100 metres away from 64-year-old Haji Rasheed's house in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, a concrete wall stands now – purportedly to separate the Muslim-dominated Khaskhaswadi area from the Hindu-dominated Jameendar Mohalla.

Earlier in June, and roughly two months after violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone on 10 April, the wall was erected as "a preventive, temporary solution" by the local administration.

Talking to The Quint, Dharmveer Singh, the newly appointed superintendent of police in Khargone district, said "the decision was made with the consent of local residents."

However, not everyone agrees with this "solution."

Although other routes are still open and are being used by people across communities, Rasheed said this is the first time when "a negative step has been taken to enforce positivity."