Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for Friday
IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Friday, 18 June.
Mumbai along with its suburbs, and neighborhood districts witnessed moderate to intense spell of rains on Thursday, 17 June. According to a report by Times of India, rainfall caused waterlogging in some parts of Thane.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.
IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 102 mm of rains, while Santacruz observatory recorded 31.4 mm of rains in last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 AM on 17 June.
Moreover, a 35 year old man died after a wall collapsed on him at Mumbai's Mulund West on Thursday evening, as the city witnessed heavy rainfall, reported Times of India.
Mumbai Rains Update: 18 June
As per an update (8 PM, 17 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.
IMD in its District forecast and warnings has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Friday, 18 June.
'Yellow alert' indicates the likeliness of heavy showers at isolated places.
(With inputs from Times of India)
