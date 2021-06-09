Thane: Waterlogged railway tracks at a station after heavy rains.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos | Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged and Rail Services Hit
The southwest monsoon hit Mumbai, waterlogging roads, leading to disruption of traffic and train services.
The southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June, waterlogging roads, leading to disruption of vehicular traffic and train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Wednesday and an orange alert for the next four days in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts.
The downpour has caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city, including Chembur, Eastern Express Highway, Dadar Kings Circle, Parel, Sion, Panvel, and GTB Nagar. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Wednesday visited the Disaster Management Cell of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to take stock of the preparedness.
Local train services that had resumed on Monday for essential service providers after the lockdown were disrupted on Wednesday on the Central and Harbour lines. The services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) remained suspended as of 5 pm, as water is reported to be flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also tweeted the altered routes of the city’s BEST buses due to waterlogging.
The IMD on Wednesday said that Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and into more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal during the next few days.
