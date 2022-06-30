Vivek Phansalkar Takes Charge as New Police Commissioner of Mumbai

Vivek Phansalkar is a 1989-batch IPS officer who has previously served as the director general and managing director of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. He also served as commissioner of Thane from 2018, and as Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief.

His first posting was as the additional superintendent of police, Akola, whereas later he joined as the Superintendent of Police in Wardha and Parbhani, and as the deputy commissioner of police in Nashik, reported The Indian Express.