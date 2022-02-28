Sanjay Pandey Replaces Hemant Nagrale As Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 28 February, appointed Acting Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police, a DGP-rank post.

He replaces Hemant Nagrale, who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

The new posting came 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP in place of the acting DGP Pandey.