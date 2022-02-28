Sanjay Pandey Replaces Hemant Nagrale As Mumbai Police Commissioner
The new posting came 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP.
The Maharashtra government on Monday, 28 February, appointed Acting Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police, a DGP-rank post.
He replaces Hemant Nagrale, who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.
The new posting came 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP in place of the acting DGP Pandey.
Pandey was serving as the acting DGP since 9 April 2021, after incumbent Subodh Jaiswal was transferred as the CBI Director.
Pandey has a tough challenge before him – restoring the glorious image of the Mumbai police forces – tainted after the allegations hurled by former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, who has been under suspension since 3 December 2021.
