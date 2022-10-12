'Netaji Was Krishna of Kaliyuga': Samajwadis Bid Teary-Eyed Farewell to Mulayam

There would be times when, during his campaign rallies, Mulayam Singh Yadav would recognise his supporters from the stage and call them out by their names, asking them how they were doing. Many such incidents bear testimony to his Samajwadi (people-centred) politics.

"Mulayam ji came to my village on a cycle to ask for votes. He met every resident of that village. A very humble and grounded politician, that's why he was known as dharti putr (son of the soil)," says Ram Khiladi Yadav, a retired police officer.

Holding back tears, he said Mulayam Singh Yadav was the "Krishna of the Kaliyuga."