Mulayam Singh Yadav Gave Voice to Muslims But His Secular Model is in Decline

In many ways, the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots marked the breakdown of Mulayam Singh Yadav's social coalition.

The BJP managed to create the impression that the riots were a result of the SP's alleged appeasement of Muslims. This despite the fact that a majority of those killing in the riots were also Muslims.

The BJP managed to almost entirely consolidate the non-Yadav OBC vote in addition to the non-Jatav Dalit vote in the state, besides the Jat community of West UP. While the RLD was the worst affected by the BJP's rise, the BSP, SP and Congress also lost considerable ground.

Though the SP managed to retain the support of Yadavs and Muslims and remain the main Opposition party in UP 2017 onwards, it hasn't quite managed to grow beyond this.

With Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, the support of both these communities for the SP may be in doubt.

However, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brand of secular politics - involving increased representation of Muslims and an open stand against Hindutva - may have already died much before.

Yadav himself had diluted his Opposition to Hindutva during the 2000s by briefly bringing in Sakshi Maharaj and having a tacit deal with Kalyan Singh, both seen as villains of the Babri Masjid.