Right-Wing Mob Vandalises Missionary School in MP, Alleges Religious Conversion
Since the past few days, the allegations against the school were circulating on social media.
Members of the Hindu right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, 6 December vandalised St Joseph's missionary school in Ganjbasoda area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, saying that the institution was responsible for religious conversion of eight Hindu children.
Visuals of the incident showed an inflamed crowd pelting stones and ransacking the site. The students were reportedly taking their Class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examination when the violence erupted.
The Hindu organisation members affiliated with the attack also issued a memorandum seeking action against the school administration, and pressed for an investigation into the matter.
Earlier in the day, Roshan Rai, the subdivisional magistrate, stated, "We have got the memorandum and we will investigate. All details will come to light post inquiry."
The school, however, has repudiated all claims of converting Hindu children in light of the mob attack.
What Had Happened?
A programme, 'First Holy Communion,' was conducted on 31 October 2021. Citing this, the National Commission of Protecting Child Rights wrote to the Vidisha collector and district magistrate, alleging conversion.
The complaint accessed by The Quint reads,
"It has been brought to the commission's notice through photos available that on 31 October 2021 at 10 am St Joseph Parish celebrated First Holy Communion wherein eight children were converted religiously to Christianity."
Since the past few days, these allegations were circulating on social media. The claims in viral posts culminated in the Monday's assault, when right-wing groups visited the school to deliver a memorandum and also resorted to violence.
'I Knew This Would Happen'
Speaking to reporters, manager of the school, Brother Antony, denied all claims of conversion and said that he was aware of the letter being shared on social media.
"The date mentioned in the complaint is 31 October, which is a Sunday. No parents or children need to come to school on Sunday. I don't understand how this has happened."
Adding that he knew something like this would happen, he stressed, "I don't know any students mentioned in the complaints. They don't study in this school."
Brother Antony went on to indicate that even with the school's requests for protection, the police in the area were ill-equipped with desired security arrangements.
While talking to The Quint, he said,
"We had informed the police station and collector as well but no arrangements were made. It was a mob of 400-500 people and when the police came they were only in few numbers without any gear."
The SDM, however, claimed otherwise.
