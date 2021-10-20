India, Pakistan and 8 Others To Attend Talks With Taliban Hosted in Moscow

In Moscow, Russia, 10 countries, including India, Pakistan, and China, will join in talks with the Taliban on Wednesday, 20 October, to arrive at agreements on how to diplomatically approach the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

A top Russian official said that while there would be "a candid conversation behind closed doors", there were no expectations of anything extraordinary happening, according to the Washington Post.

Moscow has clearly stated that it is not prepared to officially recognise the Taliban government until the latter sticks to its promise of establishing a politically and ethnically inclusive administration.

As stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Moscow talks will seek to "discuss prospects for development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government", Washington Post added.