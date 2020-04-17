3 Men, Suspected to be Thieves, Lynched by Mob in Maha’s Palghar

Three persons were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by a group of villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra on suspicion that they were thieves, police said on Friday, 17 April.

Inspector Anandrao Kale of the Kasa police station said the gruesome incident took place between 9.30-10 pm on Thursday.

The mob attack took place at a time when a nationwide lockdown is in force to curb the spread of coronavirus.