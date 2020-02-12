Police Arrest 3 More in Dhar Mob Lynching, Bring Total to 25

The farmers had been called to Khadkiya village with a promise to repay the money they had paid in advance for hiring labourers. They had to recover Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2.5 lakh paid to the contractor.

When the farmers reached the village, a dispute ensued and they were pelted with stones. Rumours of a gang of child-lifters in the area started to spread when the farmers were returning back home, towards Borlai, when their vehicles were stopped by a mob of around 200 people.

While one of the occupants of the car managed to escape, the remaining six were assaulted by the mob. One vehicle was also torched by the mob.

Aditya Pratap Singh, Dhar SP on Friday, 7 February said that one person had died and five were injured in the incident. An FIR has been registered under IPC Sec 302: Punishment for murder and 307: Attempt to murder.

(With inputs from ANI)