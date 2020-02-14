‘Will Never Forget’: PM Pays Tribute to Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Tributes were also paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the attack at a memorial in CRPF’s Lethpora camp in Srinagar.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Umesh Gopinath Jadhav was the special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony at the CRPF camp. According to ANI, he took a 61,000 km long journey across India to meet families of the 40 jawans who lost their lives.

The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures are part of the memorial along with the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

“It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan had said on Thursday, after a visit to the site where the memorial has been erected.

"It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it," Hasan told PTI.