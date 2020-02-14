Pulwama: A Year On, Martyrs’ Kin Talk About The Loss & Struggle

On 14 February 2019, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama, sending shockwaves through the country. As many as 40 lives were lost and families were shattered. It has been one year since.

TV channels, newspapers and the internet were flooded with photos and videos of the families of these soldiers. For a change, their lives beyond the line of duty came to the forefront.

A year since, memories of those 40 jawans may have faded from the minds of the people and that of the media, but their loved ones continue to feel the void. Their struggle continues. The Quint delves deeper into how lives of the martyrs’ families have shaped in a year.