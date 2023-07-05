ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Youth Organisation Holds Huge Kuki Rally in Manipur's Churachandpur

In Photos: Youth Organisation Holds Huge Kuki Rally in Manipur's Churachandpur

The rally was attended by thousands of people, most dressed in black while others wore camouflage uniforms.

Saptarshi Basak
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A huge Kuki rally was organised in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on 5 July by the "Lamka Resurgent Squad", a Kuki youth organisation, to protest what they termed the "fascist rule" of the state government led by the BJP's Biren Singh.

The rally was attended by thousands of people from the Kuki community, most dressed in black while others wore camouflage uniforms.

Additionally, a minute’s silence was observed to mourn the death of David Thiek, a 31-year of tribal who was allegedly beheaded by Meitei radicals at Langza village on 2 July.

Since 3 May, Manipur has witnessed horrific violence across the state between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Click here to follow our reportage of the same.

Also Read

Manipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains

Manipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

In Meitei-Kuki Relief Camps Across Manipur, Stories of Loss, Horror, and Despair

In Meitei-Kuki Relief Camps Across Manipur, Stories of Loss, Horror, and Despair

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Manipur violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×