Meghalaya Assembly Passes Resolution to Keep Out of CAA’s Purview

The Meghalaya Assembly on Monday, 16 March, passed a resolution urging the Centre to exempt the entire state, including the areas not covered under the Sixth Schedule, from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during the second day of the Assembly's budget session in Shillong.

The chief minister informed the House that 23 municipal wards out of 27 are under the Sixth Schedule areas, while the remaining four fall outside it.

The areas under the Sixth Schedule do no fall in the ambit of CAA.

"To ensure that the entire state is exempted, the state government has taken additional measures to protect the indigenous people of the state by passing a resolution to urge the Government of India to exempt the entire state, including the two sq km not covered under Sixth Schedule, from the purview of the CAA," he said.