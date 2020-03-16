After Kerala, Rajasthan Govt Moves SC Challenging Validity of CAA

The Congress government in Rajasthan moved the Supreme Court on Monday, 16 March, challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying it is violative of the principle of secularism, which is part of the "basic structure" of the Constitution, and fundamental rights of equality and life.

It became the second state after Kerala to move the top court invoking Article 131 of the Constitution under which a state is empowered to directly move the Supreme Court in case of a dispute with the Centre.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution in those countries. It excludes Muslims.