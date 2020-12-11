‘Love Jihad’: How RW Groups Pushed Meerut Girl’s Kin to File FIR

Kankerkheda SHO Tapeshwar Sagar confirmed the same to The Quint: “Some Hindutva groups came to us and said a Muslim boy had kidnapped a young girl and was keeping her at this rented apartment illegally. Whenever we get any information like that, it is our duty to investigate, so that we can avoid any untoward incident,”

The SHO also said that when he spoke to the couple, he found out that the girl was an adult, knew about Asif’s faith and wanted to marry him with her full consent. When he called her family in Bareilly, they informed him that they have not been in touch with the daughter ever since she planned to elope with the boy.

“They also told the police that they don’t want to keep any relationship with the girl,” the SHO told The Quint.