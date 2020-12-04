In UP’s Mau, Police Books 14 People Under New Anti-Conversion Law

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, 4 December, booked fourteen people in Mau district under the state’s new anti-conversion law, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, the police have booked a 38-year-old man named Shadab Khan, also known as Rahul, and 13 of his acquaintances, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 as well as other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.