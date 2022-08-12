Dalit Man, Allegedly Tortured in Police Custody, Undergoes Medical Examination

A Dalit man, who was allegedly tortured by the Udaipur Police during interrogation, was examined by a medical board on Friday, 12 August.

Ajay Meghwal, who has a complaint against him for alleged molestation, was beaten up by the personnel at Udaipur's Hiranmagri Police Station, his family alleged.

The medical board was constituted on Thursday to probe the family’s claims. Meghwal is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.