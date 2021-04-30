Stop Media Reports Based on Oral Observations: EC Urges Madras HC

Days after the Madras High Court observed that the Election Commission (EC) should be booked for murder as it had allowed political campaigning without COVID-19 protocols, the poll body has requested the High Court to restrain the media from reporting on oral observations.

The commission argued that there is no evidence to suggest that political campaigning was behind the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across states, where elections were held.

The EC, in its petition, said it was disappointed with media reports of the Madras High Court's oral observations.