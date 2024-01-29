ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Martyrs' Day 2024: Check History & Significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas 2024: Know the date, history, and significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Martyr's Day or Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: Today, the country celebrates Martyrs' Day 2024. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is 30 January. He was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948, while he was on his way to address an evening prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan, Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the 'Father of the Nation'. He led the freedom movement in India and emphasised the use of non-violent and peaceful methods to fight the British rule.

Also Read

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Inspirational and Famous Quotes by "Bapu" Mahatma Gandhi

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Martyrs' Day 2024 Date: When is Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi?

Martyr's Day or Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi is observed on 30 January. It is also known as Shaheed Diwas. It is recognized to commemorate the death anniversary of Gandhiji, who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948.

ADVERTISEMENT

History and Significance of Martyrs' Day 2024 or Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi

Every year, 30 January is observed as a sad day in India as the country mourns the death of Mahatma Gandhi known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. The International Day of Non-Violence is also celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on 2 October. This day is dedicated to promoting non-violent ways of conflict resolution and peace.

Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and peace has influenced people not just in India but also abroad. He was a visionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalised people. His death marks the end of an era in India.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)

Also Read

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Interesting Facts About "Father of Nation", Mahatma Gandhi

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Martyrs' Day 2024: Check History & Significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas 2024: Know the date, history, and significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Martyr's Day or Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: Today, the country celebrates Martyrs' Day 2024. The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is 30 January. He was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948, while he was on his way to address an evening prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan, Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the 'Father of the Nation'. He led the freedom movement in India and emphasised the use of non-violent and peaceful methods to fight the British rule.

Also Read

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Inspirational and Famous Quotes by "Bapu" Mahatma Gandhi

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Martyrs' Day 2024 Date: When is Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi?

Martyr's Day or Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi is observed on 30 January. It is also known as Shaheed Diwas. It is recognized to commemorate the death anniversary of Gandhiji, who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, on 30 January 1948.

ADVERTISEMENT

History and Significance of Martyrs' Day 2024 or Punyatithi of Mahatma Gandhi

Every year, 30 January is observed as a sad day in India as the country mourns the death of Mahatma Gandhi known as Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. The International Day of Non-Violence is also celebrated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on 2 October. This day is dedicated to promoting non-violent ways of conflict resolution and peace.

Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and peace has influenced people not just in India but also abroad. He was a visionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalised people. His death marks the end of an era in India.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)

Also Read

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Interesting Facts About "Father of Nation", Mahatma Gandhi

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×