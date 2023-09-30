Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Inspirational and Popular Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi To Share

Mahatma Gandhi was known as Bapu, the Father of the Nation, for his vision of leadership. Everybody was aware of his serene demeanour and humble simplicity. He fought for our independence against British rule and became one of the popular freedom fighters. Gandhi Jayanti is observed on 2 October, every year, and people from across India celebrate the day. It is important to note that Gandhi Jayanti 2023 will mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Everyone is gearing up to observe Gandhi Jayanti on the scheduled date and remember his struggles. He staunchly believed in non-violence and spoke the truth. People from all generations should know about the Father of our Nation and how he helped to gain independence. His real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the title "Mahatma" was bestowed upon him by the people.