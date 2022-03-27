Mann Ki Baat: Modi Hails Diversity of India, Pays Tribute to Ambedkar and Phules

In the 87th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's cultural diversity and paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Modi began his address by saying that there has been an increase in demand for Indian goods globally. Noting that India had achieved its export target of $400 billion, PM Modi said this accomplishment signifies the country’s “capabilities and potential”.

Here are some of the other highlights of Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, 27 March.