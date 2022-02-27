In 86th Mann Ki Baat, Modi Says Indians Should Celebrate India's Many Languages

Speaking at the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth to celebrate songs in their mother tongue.

He referred to Tanzanian TikTok creators Kili Paul and Neema Paul, who have been seen lip-syncing to Bollywood songs and asked India's youth to celebrate their own songs as well.

Speaking about the mother tongue and its importance, he said, "Just like we cannot leave our mother, we cannot leave our mother tongue." He added that we should speak our mother tongue with pride.