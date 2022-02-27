ADVERTISEMENT

In 86th Mann Ki Baat, Modi Says Indians Should Celebrate India's Many Languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on 27 February.

Speaking at the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the youth to celebrate songs in their mother tongue.

He referred to Tanzanian TikTok creators Kili Paul and Neema Paul, who have been seen lip-syncing to Bollywood songs and asked India's youth to celebrate their own songs as well.

Speaking about the mother tongue and its importance, he said, "Just like we cannot leave our mother, we cannot leave our mother tongue." He added that we should speak our mother tongue with pride.

"For centuries our languages are imbibing and enriching each other and helping in each other's development. Just as in India, Tamil is the world's oldest language, and every Indian should be proud that such a big heritage is with us. Similarly, Sanskrit gives expression to the world's oldest religious scriptures."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He also spoke about idols that have been 'stolen' from the country in the past, saying, "It is our duty towards the country to get them back."

Edited By :Tejas Harad
