Uttam Was Hit With More Than 80 Pellets. He is Now Training to Win Mr Manipur

"My brother always wanted me to become a champion. I regret that I failed to fulfill his wish because of the unfortunate turn of events. However, I am determined not to break his heart. One day, I will become a champion."
When The Quint met Uttam Soibam at Raj Medicity hopital in Manipur's Imphal, the doctor said that he had already taken out more than 60 pellets, and there were some more left to be taken out. Eight months on, Uttam still has 20 pellets inside his head.
Sitting outside his house in Imphal, he tells The Quint that he underwent two surgeries at Raj Medicity, and was later transferred to Shija hospital, also in Imphal. But even that wasn't enough.
"Seeking further treatment, I went to AIIMS ( All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in New Delhi, where three doctors advised against removing the remaining 20 pellets due to the risks involved."Uttam Soibam
In September last year, Uttam was severely injured during violent clashes between protestors and security forces in Imphal, the capital of conflict-torn Manipur.
Imphal was rocked by student-led protests after photos (dated 8 July) of the bodies of 17-year-old Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam and 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit Singh (both Meitei students) surfaced online. They went missing on 6 July and remained untraced since then.
A national-level Wushu player, Uttam was one of the hundreds of students injured in the clashes. He cannot participate professionally in Wushu anymore due to his injury.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)