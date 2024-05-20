Uttam Was Hit With More Than 80 Pellets. He is Now Training to Win Mr Manipur

"My brother always wanted me to become a champion. I regret that I failed to fulfill his wish because of the unfortunate turn of events. However, I am determined not to break his heart. One day, I will become a champion."

When The Quint met Uttam Soibam at Raj Medicity hopital in Manipur's Imphal, the doctor said that he had already taken out more than 60 pellets, and there were some more left to be taken out. Eight months on, Uttam still has 20 pellets inside his head.

Sitting outside his house in Imphal, he tells The Quint that he underwent two surgeries at Raj Medicity, and was later transferred to Shija hospital, also in Imphal. But even that wasn't enough.