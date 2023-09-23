Manipur's Digital Darkness: Analyzing Internet Shutdowns Amidst Conflict

To curb disinformation and quell violent ethnic clashes, Manipur's government enforced an internet shutdown on 3 May. The following day, a group of men assaulted two tribal women, parading them naked before gang-raping one of them.

This disturbing incident only caught national attention on 20 July, through a viral video depicting this heinous act. It was only after this that the perpetrators were arrested - 77 days after committing the crime.