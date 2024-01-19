Manipur Violence: Five Killed in Two Separate Incidents Since Wednesday

In a fresh escalation of violence, five Meiteis were killed in two separate incidents in Manipur since Wednesday, 17 January.

Four farmers died in an attack by suspected militants in Bishnupur's Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Oinam Bamoljao (65), his son Oinam Manitomba (45), Thiyam Somen (55), and Ningthoujam Nabadwip Singh (40).

In another incident, a village volunteer named T Manoranjan (26) was killed in a fierce gun battle with militants in Kangpokpi's Kangchup on Wednesday, but the official confirmation of his death came on Thursday.