Manipur Violence: Five Killed in Two Separate Incidents Since Wednesday

In a fresh escalation of violence, five Meiteis were killed in two separate incidents in Manipur since Wednesday, 17 January.
Four farmers died in an attack by suspected militants in Bishnupur's Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Oinam Bamoljao (65), his son Oinam Manitomba (45), Thiyam Somen (55), and Ningthoujam Nabadwip Singh (40).
In another incident, a village volunteer named T Manoranjan (26) was killed in a fierce gun battle with militants in Kangpokpi's Kangchup on Wednesday, but the official confirmation of his death came on Thursday.
Violence sparks protests: In response to the killing, several women took to the streets in Imphal on Thursday to protest against the escalation of violence in the conflict-torn state. The protesters began their march from Imphal's main market area towards the Raj Bhawan, but were stopped in their tracks as the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The protesters have called for the removal of Kuldiep Singh, chairman of the inter-agency Unified Command, appointed by the Manipur Governor in May last year.
Recent violence in Manipur: Gunfights have also been reported in several other areas of late, including Phayeng, Kadangband, and Koutruk in the Imphal West district, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Sinam Kom in Kangpokpi, and Irengbam in Bishnupur – thus raising concerns over the prevailing situation.
On Wednesday, at least 14 people protesting against violence in Moreh sustained injuries during a confrontation with central forces. Reportedly, three Border Security Force Jawans were also injured amid the skirmish.
