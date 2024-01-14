Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set to Begin From Manipur Today

The yatra was announced on 4 January, at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meet, where it was also decided at leaders from INDIA parties will be invited to join the yatra.

The Congress had conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which began late 2022 and ended in January 2023. Unlike the last time though, the Yatra will not be entirely on foot. For parts of the journey, the party will use buses. The party has said that the Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is being taken out keeping in mind "political, economic and social injustices committed in the last 10 years".