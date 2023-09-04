Manipur Violence: The Role of Localised Networks and Small Peace-building Models

Following the crisis in Manipur, the Interfaith Forum was founded on 5 June 2023 to lay extensive focus on building solidarity and initiating dialogue processes at civil society levels. The forum, on the 13 of July, took out a huge rally at the Palace compound. About 500 individuals from diverse religious, ethnic, and spiritual communities joined the rally that called for dialogue initiatives and restoration of humanity.

The Pangal community also turned to local response mechanisms to the crisis, as they formed human chains and took out torch rallies to foster peace in the state. The rally started from Bishnupur Muslim Leikai, passed through Tongjel Maril, and culminated at Bishnupur Keithel. Organized by UMPCO Wangkhem Kendra, a conglomeration of 20 Pangal local clubs, and joined by the residents of Yairipok Singa, Yairipok Bamol Leikai, and Yairipok Kekru, the torch rally called for the territorial integrity of Manipur and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on the crisis.

In fact, the Meitei Pangal community distributed edible and other essential items to the displaced people in seven relief camps on humanitarian grounds. On similar lines, Ramakrishna Mission is seen engaging in peacebuilding as it is distributing essential food items and hygiene kits to displaced individuals in different areas. Apart from rallies and peace movements, community peacebuilding has been taking place in the form of saving lives as well.